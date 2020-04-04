Motorists in Tuas illegal car race investigated for not complying with safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in organising an illegal car race, the police said on Saturday (Apr 4).

The race, involving more than 50 vehicles in the early hours of Mar 29, took place along Tuas South Avenue 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 57 motorists at the event are also being investigated for participating in the illegal car race, and for not complying with safe distancing measures under the Infectious Diseases Act.



The police added that they are aware of an online invitation asking vehicle owners to congregate this weekend.

“Those planning to attend the event will be committing an offence under the Road Traffic Act if the congregation is intended for illegal racing," said the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Traffic Police takes a stern view of anyone who organises or participates in illegal racing, which puts the lives of other road users at risk. Traffic Police will not tolerate such illegal and dangerous acts and will take tough enforcement action."



Those found guilty of organising or participating in an "unauthorised speed trial" face up to six months’ jail and a fine of up to S$2,000. Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to 12 months and fined up to S$3,000.

Vehicles seized by the police in connection with the offence may be forfeited.



“In addition, they will also be committing an offence under the new Infectious Diseases (Measures to Prevent Spread of COVID-19) Regulations 2020 if they are gathering for a sporting contest or competition, or in any event if more than 10 persons gather to attend this event in a public place,” said the authorities.

Those found guilty doing so face a jail term of up to six months and a fine of up to S$10,000.

