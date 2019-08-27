Turkmenistan president's first state visit to Singapore a 'historic milestone': Halimah Yacob

SINGAPORE: The state visit of Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedow to Singapore has opened "a new chapter" in relations, said President Halimah Yacob on Tuesday (Aug 27).

This is the first such visit by the Turkmenistan president, and Mdm Halimah described it as a "historic milestone".

At a state banquet held in honour of the visiting president, Mdm Halimah said that relations have been "friendly and problem-free" since diplomatic ties were established 23 years ago.

The two countries share many similarities despite the geographical distance, she noted.

"Both are young nations facing many common challenges. Our two countries are focused on economic development and in building up our human capital," said Mdm Halimah.



Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedow speaking on Aug 27, 2019 at a state banquet in Singapore in his honour,

Mr Berdimuhammedow is on a two-day state visit, accompanied by senior Cabinet ministers and government officials.

The inaugural Singapore-Turkmenistan Business Forum was held on Monday.

Both sides also signed a number of agreements, including seven memoranda of understanding that will boost business ties and promote investments between the two countries.

On Tuesday, Mdm Halimah highlighted three areas of cooperation - tourism, business and capacity building.

She said Turkmenistan has "immense potential" to attract more visitors to its white marble capital Ashgabat, as well as UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as the Silk Road city Ancient Merv.

"These are attractions that would interest Singaporeans," she said.



On the agreements signed, Mdm Halimah stressed the importance of seeing them implemented.

In addition, she said Singapore hopes to welcome more Turkmen officials to exchange experiences and deepen mutual understanding.

"Singapore stands ready to share our developmental model with Turkmenistan in relevant areas," she added.

