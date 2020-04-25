Man under investigation for offensive comments posted on Twitter against Indian migrant workers

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man is under investigation for “promoting enmity between different racial groups”, said police in a news release on Saturday (Apr 25).

Police said they received a report on Apr 18 relating to offensive content against Indian migrant workers posted on Twitter by a user under the handle @sharonliew86.

As of Saturday, the Twitter account has been removed, checks by CNA showed.

The identity of the man was established on Thursday by officers from the Bedok Police Division with the aid of images from CCTV and police cameras.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in two other cases involving offensive tweets," said police, adding that investigations were ongoing.

If found guilty, the man can be jailed up to three years and/or fined.



Assistant Commissioner Julius Lim said police will "continue to take a tough stand against those who seek to stoke community tensions in multi-racial Singapore".



“At a time when we need the nation to stand as one, acts that sow racial discord cannot be condoned," said AC Lim, who is also commander of Bedok Police Division.

