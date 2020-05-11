Two arrested after man found with head injuries, fractured hand in Bishan

SINGAPORE: Two people were arrested on Sunday (May 10) after a man was found with multiple injuries in Bishan.

The police said in a news release that they were alerted to the incident at about 5.40am on Sunday.

A 30-year-old man was found at Bishan Street 12 with lacerations on his head and a fractured hand. He was conscious when taken to hospital, police said.

"Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identities of the two men and arrested them within 10 hours after the report was lodged," police added.

The two men will be charged in court on Tuesday for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons with common intention.

If found guilty, they face life imprisonment; or up to 15 years’ jail as well as caning or a fine.

"The police do not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law. We will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them severely in accordance with the law," the force said.