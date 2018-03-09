Two arrested for selling fake goods worth more than S$100,000 online

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested on Thursday (Mar 8) for allegedly selling counterfeit goods online.



Police said the suspects were arrested after officers conducted raids at Gambas Crescent and Woodlands Industrial Park during a 12-hour operation.



A total of 4,704 items of trade mark infringing goods were seized, which included luxury bags, pouches, caps, floor mats and card holders.

The street value of the fake goods was worth approximately S$102,000, added police in the press release.



Investigations revealed that the duo used an e-commerce platform to order the goods from overseas before reselling them in Singapore on another online platform.

Those found guilty of selling or redistributing goods with falsely applied trademarks may be fined up to S$100,000 and/or jailed up to five years.

Police advised members of the public to be careful of counterfeit products being sold online, especially with the growth of e-commerce platforms.

