Two suspects arrested for setting off fireworks near Little India
SINGAPORE: Two men were arrested on Tuesday (Nov 6) for allegedly setting off fireworks in the Little India area.
The suspects, aged 29 and 32, were caught after a police officer spotted the fireworks along Gloucester Road at about midnight on Tuesday, said the police in a media release.
In a video that was posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the loud sound of fireworks could be heard and the display went on for more than a minute.
Police officers were seen running towards the fireworks. The video has since been taken down.
Investigations are ongoing.
If convicted of discharging dangerous fireworks, they face a fine of between S$2,000 and S$10,000, and a jail term of up to two years.
A ban on the use of fireworks in Singapore was imposed in 1972 under the Dangerous Fireworks Act. Exceptions are granted for certain events where appropriate safety precautions have been adopted.