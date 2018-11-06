Two suspects arrested for setting off fireworks near Little India

Two suspects arrested for setting off fireworks near Little India

Screengrabs from a video which shows fireworks near Little India on Tuesday (Nov 6). (Image: SG Road Vigilante/Facebook)
SINGAPORE: Two men were arrested on Tuesday (Nov 6) for allegedly setting off fireworks in the Little India area.  

The suspects, aged 29 and 32, were caught after a police officer spotted the fireworks along Gloucester Road at about midnight on Tuesday, said the police in a media release.

In a video that was posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the loud sound of fireworks could be heard and the display went on for more than a minute.

Police officers were seen running towards the fireworks. The video has since been taken down.

Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of discharging dangerous fireworks, they face a fine of between S$2,000 and S$10,000, and a jail term of up to two years. 

A ban on the use of fireworks in Singapore was imposed in 1972 under the Dangerous Fireworks Act. Exceptions are granted for certain events where appropriate safety precautions have been adopted.

Source: CNA/aa(gs)

