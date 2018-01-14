Two cars damaged by fallen tree near Dawson

SINGAPORE: Two cars were damaged after an 8m-tall rain tree and a lamp post fell on them on Sunday (Jan 14) morning.

The incident happened at an open-air car park along Margaret Drive, beside SkyVille @ Dawson.

The windscreen of a white BMW was badly shattered, and a silver Nissan had a big dent on its roof. No injuries were reported.

“I wanted to go out for a meal, but when I came down to the car park I saw my car like that,"said Mr Elvin Ang, the owner of the white BMW and a resident in the area.

"The police were here this morning, and they just told me to make a report. I called my insurance agent straight away. I have no idea what to do next,” he added.

A white BMW had its windscreen badly smashed by a lamp post, which had been brought down by the fallen tree. (Photo: Elvin Ang)

According to eyewitnesses, the tree - which looked to have been completely uprooted - had knocked down the lamp post, which also fell onto the cars.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the tree and the lamp post were cleared from the cars at about 9.30am this morning.

The tree near a carpark along Margaret Drive fell on cars before it was removed. (Photo: Vincent Huang)

The carpark is within Tanjong Pagar GRC, in Queenstown Division.

Ms Joan Pereira, Member of Parliament for the area, said the fallen tree is under the purview of the National Parks Board (NParks), which will be contacting the car owners to render the necessary assistance.

Ms Pereira added that she has also reminded the town council and NParks to do a thorough check of all the trees in the estate.

There have been several reports of fallen trees over the past month, including one in Toa Payoh last Monday that saw two people taken to the hospital.