Two charged with cheating director to pay salaries for cleaners

SINGAPORE: Two men were charged in court on Friday (Apr 30) for allegedly cheating a director of JCL Facility Services by inducing him into believing that he was making wage payments totalling S$150,490 between 2017 and 2019.

The payments were made for salaries for cleaners who purportedly worked at Kampung Admiralty and Admiralty Place when in fact they did not, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a press release.



The bureau identified the pair as 38-year-old Mohamad Nazrie Rabuan and Mohammad Yazid Taib, 50. Nazrie was a technical executive at UEMS Solutions, while Yazid worked as a cleaning supervisor at Theng Liang Lee Services during the time of the offences.



During this period, the money was transferred to a bank account under the name of Yazid’s wife, said CPIB.

For their actions, they each face three counts of the amalgamated offence of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, which carries a punishment of up to 10 years in jail and a fine.

“The CPIB takes a serious view against corruption and other criminal activities such as cheating,” said the bureau.

