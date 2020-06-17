2 charged with leaving home during circuit breaker to ride personal mobility devices with others

SINGAPORE: Two people were charged on Wednesday (Jun 17) with leaving their homes during the "circuit breaker" period to ride personal mobility devices in a group.

Nur Muhammad Danish Safhuda Bin Safar Rudin, 19, and Izzati Nadirah Ibrahim, 25, were each given two charges of breaching COVID-19 regulations.

These are for leaving their homes during the circuit breaker period and for meeting others for a social purpose.

Danish is accused of leaving his Bedok North flat from 1am to 5am on Apr 25.

He allegedly rode an unspecified personal mobility device to areas including Marina Bay Sands, Mount Faber and Lower Delta Road.

At Lower Delta Road, he is accused of meeting 15 other people, namely: Izzati, Karthik Naidu Balakrishnan, Fadhl Ahmad Rosli, Nurezaharni Abdul Razak, Muhammad Sahil Mohd Ali, Misha Nur Rasyana Rashid, Muhammad Husain Khamis, Sayyidina’ali Safri, Justin Ong Jia Hao, Angel Lim Shu Huay, Muhammad Izwan Mohd Sidek and four unknown riders.

They allegedly met at 3.47am on Apr 25 for social purposes including chatting and riding their PMDs.

The contents of Izzati's charges are largely similar, with only her Tampines address differing from Danish's.

Both of them said they would plead guilty and asked for leniency. They will return to court to plead guilty on Jul 15.

For each charge of breaking COVID-19 regulations, they can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

The police said in a statement that police officers had spotted a group of people on PMDs with pillion riders along Lower Delta Road.

Other than the first two to be charged, the others involved will be "dealt with separately", said the police.

