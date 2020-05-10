Two cleaners from Northpoint City among new COVID-19 community cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two cleaners who worked at Northpoint City shopping mall have tested positive for COVID-19, with the cluster there growing by three cases to 18, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday (May 9).

Eleven community cases were among the 753 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, including nine who are Singaporeans or permanent residents.



Besides the cleaners, the nine cases include two who worked at the Tanah Merah Coast Road worksite, a resident at Acacia welfare home, a man linked to a quarantine order officer who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, and three unlinked cases.



TWO CLEANERS LINKED TO NORTHPOINT CITY CLUSTER

Northpoint City shopping mall in Yishun was identified as a COVID-19 cluster on Apr 25.



Both cleaners are Singaporeans and were confirmed to have the disease on Friday.

One of the cleaners, a 60-year-old man known as Case 22321, reported symptoms on Apr 12. The other cleaner is a 77-year-old Singaporean man, Case 22322. He experienced onset of symptoms on Apr 14.

Both men are contacts of two other cases – 3003 and 3682.

According to MOH's previous reports, Case 3003 is a 54-year-old Singaporean woman who was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Apr 13. A 57-year-old Singaporean woman, known as Case 3682, tested positive for the coronavirus on Apr 15.



OTHER COMMUNITY CASES

A resident at Acacia welfare home was also confirmed to have COVID-19 on Friday after experiencing onset of symptoms on Thursday, MOH said, adding that the man is a contact of Case 13167.

There are now 16 confirmed cases linked to the home.

Two permanent residents, Cases 22023 and 22026, worked at the Tanah Merah Coast Road worksite and were among the community cases announced on Saturday.

Case 22023, a 52-year-old man, first reported symptoms on May 5. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and is linked to Case 22026, a 40-year-old man, who was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Friday as well.

The younger man had reported onset of symptoms on May 6.

A 62-year-old Singaporean man, known as Case 22456, is linked to Case 20542 - a quarantine order officer who served orders at dormitories and was confirmed to have the infection earlier this week.

Case 22456 first reported onset of symptoms on Friday and was confirmed to have COVID-19 a day later.

UNLINKED CASES IN THE COMMUNITY

There were three unlinked cases among the Singaporean and permanent resident cases on Saturday.

One of them, Case 22019, is a 37-year-old permanent resident. She was found to have COVID-19 on May 8 after reporting symptoms on May 4.

Another patient, Case 22021, is a 24-year-old Singaporean man. He first reported symptoms on May 6, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 two days later.

Case 22412 is a 70-year-old Singaporean man who reported onset of symptoms on May 4. He was confirmed to have the infection on Saturday.

"The number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of 12 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 10 per day in the past week," MOH said.

"The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of five cases per day in the week before, to an average of four per day in the past week.

"We will continue to closely monitor these numbers, as well as the cases detected through our surveillance programme."



