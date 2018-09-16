Two commuters injured at City Hall station after escalator side panel dislodges

SINGAPORE: Two commuters were injured after a side panel on an escalator dislodged at City Hall MRT station on Friday (Sep 14) afternoon.

Both commuters were on a down-riding escalator when the incident happened, said SMRT's vice-president of corporate communications, Ms Margaret Teo.



"Our station staff provided first aid to the commuters, one of whom was conveyed to hospital for further treatment," she said in an email to Channel NewsAsia on Sunday.

TODAY Online reported that one of the injured commuters, a Ms Ong Sook Lin, was taken to Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

The report said that she had a leg wound about 8cm long and 3 to 4cm deep, and she had to undergo a two-hour surgery. She was given eight days' hospitalisation leave.

Ms Teo said that SMRT's care team has reached out to the commuter through her family member to provide assistance.

"We are very sorry for the accident and wish the commuter a speedy recovery," she said.



The escalator resumed service on Friday night "after repairs and thorough checks", said Ms Teo, adding that the incident is currently being investigated.

