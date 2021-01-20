Two drinks stalls fined, ordered to close for serving alcohol in breach of COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: Two drinks stalls have been fined S$1,000 each and ordered to close for 10 days for serving alcohol after 10.30pm in defiance of the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

In a joint news release on Wednesday (Jan 20), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Singapore Police Force said that during Phase 3, the serving and consumption of alcohol in all food and beverage establishments after 10.30pm are “strictly prohibited” under the new law.

On Jan 7, acting on a tip-off, officers from SFA and the police caught patrons of coffeeshop Happy Hawkers at Block 632 Bukit Batok Central drinking alcohol at around 11.20pm. The drinks were sold and served from the drinks stall at the coffeeshop.

Patrons at coffeeshop Happy Hawkers observed consuming alcohol at around 11.20pm on Jan 7, 2021. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

Following another tip-off a week later, officers found patrons of eating house Bistro 8 drinking alcohol at 10.50pm on Jan 14. The drinks were also sold and served from the stall at Block 31 Kelantan Lane.

“COVID-19 remains a grave threat and we must not be complacent,” SFA and the police said.

“We urge all businesses and members of the public to be socially responsible and to continue to adhere to Safe Management Measures while we resume activities in Phase 3.”

Under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, first-time offenders will face a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both. Subsequent offences may face a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to twelve months, or both.

