2 drug suspects nabbed in large heroin bust

SINGAPORE: Two suspected drug offenders were arrested on Wednesday (Dec 11) during a drug bust that saw about S$113,000 worth of narcotics being seized, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, a 48-year-old Singaporean suspected drug trafficker was spotted leaving a second-floor flat in Woodlands Street 13. He was then arrested at the void deck by CNB officers.

He was taken back to the flat where a 42-year-old female suspected drug abuser was arrested.

In the flat, about 1.4kg of heroin, a bottle containing methadone and S$11,000 worth of cash were found.

Cash seized in a CNB operation at Woodlands Street 13 on Dec 11, 2019. (Photo: CNB)

The male suspect had a sling bag on him which contained Ice and some heroin. A small packet of heroin was found in the suspect's jeans pocket as well.



Investigations are ongoing.