Police searching for man to help with investigations on two hit-and-run accidents

SINGAPORE: Police are looking for a man to assist in investigations regarding two hit-and-run accidents along Geylang Bahru Road and St George’s Road on Wednesday (Nov 6),

They said they were alerted to the accidents at about 11.30am on the same day.

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer had tried to stop a driver suspected of displaying false licence plates on his car along Geylang Bahru Road.

However, the driver did not stop when instructed and drove off, police said.

It hit a taxi along Geylang Bahru Road and later collided with a parked car around Blk 22, St George’s Road.

Dashboard camera footage of the incident shows a man jumping out of a moving car before it hit a parked car. Moments later, an LTA officer arrived at the scene on a motorcycle.

The driver then abandoned the car and fled. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.