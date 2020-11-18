Two Indonesian men charged with unlawful entry into Singapore; contraband cigarettes found during arrest

SINGAPORE: Two Indonesian men were charged with unlawful entry into Singapore on Wednesday (Nov 18), the Singapore Police Force said in a news release.



Both men were arrested following a tip-off on Monday from a National Parks Board (NParks) contractor, who saw a man behaving suspiciously before entering the forested area near Changi Exhibition Centre, police said.

Officers from the Police Coast Guard, Bedok Police Division and the Gurkha Contingent conducted a search and arrested the two men within two hours of receiving the information.



Six boxes containing 300 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, one outboard engine and one fiberglass craft were also seized.

Six boxes containing 300 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Both men were charged in court on Wednesday for unlawful entry into Singapore and were handed over to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority for further investigations. Singapore Customs will also investigate them for the possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

“This is one good example of a member of the public working closely with the police to safeguard our waters and sea borders against crime and security threats,” said Commander of the Police Coast Guard, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Cheang Keng Keong.



If convicted, the two men could be jailed up to six months and a minimum of three strokes of the cane for illegal entry. For possessing duty-unpaid goods, they could be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, up to six years' jail, or both.

