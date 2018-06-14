Two Indonesian men jailed for trying to smuggle 133 cartons of cigarettes

SINGAPORE: Two Indonesian men were sentenced to jail on Thursday (Jun 14) for trying to smuggle 133 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, which were uncovered on a barge at Brani Terminal on Wednesday.

Bahril, 28, was sentenced to 14 weeks' jail while Naudin, 26, was given 10 weeks, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release.

Advertisement

The cigarettes were concealed in various parts of the barge, which is a boat used to carry containers. They were uncovered after ICA and the police conducted checks at about 1am on a tugboat that was towing the barge.

The barge at Brani Terminal where 133 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were uncovered. (Photo: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority)

The total duty evaded was about S$15,400 while the Goods and Services Tax evaded was about S$1,100.

"The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The same methods of concealment used by contraband smugglers may be used by terrorists to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore," ICA said.