Two injured after hearse collides with car along Mandai Road

SINGAPORE: Two people were taken to hospital after a car and a hearse collided along Mandai Road on Tuesday (Jan 8).

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Mandai Road towards Mandai Avenue 1 just after 3.30pm.

The injured, aged 30 and 32, were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the police told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday. One of them was in the car at the time of collision, while the other was in the hearse.

The hearse, which has the name of funeral service provider Casket Fairprice on the driver's door, is said to have skidded into the oncoming lane, where it crashed into the silver car.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A car and a hearse collided along Mandai Road towards Mandai Avenue 1 on Jan 8, 2019. (Photo: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante)

It is not known if the hearse was transporting a body at the time of the accident.

Photographs circulating on social media show a floral wreath, presumably attached to the front of the hearse before the accident happened, partially smashed on the ground between the two vehicles.

Flowers lay scattered on the road.

The front of the car's hood appears to have caved in from the impact of the crash.