Two Korean engineers charged for corruption in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two Korean engineers employed by Dongah Geological Engineering, Singapore Branch, were charged for corruption on Monday (Feb 4).

Lee Dongchul, 38, a civil engineer, was charged with one count of taking bribes worth S$3,000 from two representatives of Fasten Hardware and Engineering “as an inducement for furthering the business interests” between the two companies, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

Lee was offered the money by Sim Cher Kwang and Andy Sia Chee Shang of Fasten.

Lee Myungjae, 31, a planning engineer, was charged with two counts of accepting a total S$4,000 in bribes from Fasten’s Sim and Lee Cheng Wee of Taka Hardware and Engineering (S). The money was also an inducement for furthering the business interests of Fasten and Taka with Dongah, CPIB said.

Lee Dongchul will return to court on Mar 27, while Lee Myungjae intends to plead guilty on Feb 27.



The three individuals from Fasten and Taka were charged on Nov 7 last year with corruption and related offences.

“Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption,” said CPIB.

“Companies and their employees operating in Singapore are expected to conduct business dealings in a fair and transparent manner, instead of turning to corrupt practices,” it added.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.