Two men arrested after S$5,000 stolen from coin exchange machines

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the theft of cash from coin exchange machines in Clementi, the police said on Wednesday (Apr 1).

The police said they received a report at about 1.43am on Mar 24 that cash amounting to S$5,000 was reportedly stolen from the machines in the vicinity of Clementi West St 2.



The men, aged 32 and 34, were arrested on Tuesday by officers from Clementi Police Division.

They will be charged in court on Thursday. If guilty, they face a fine and a jail term of up to three years.