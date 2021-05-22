2 men arrested for using abusive words, criminal force against police and safe distancing officer

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested for separate incidents of using abusive language and criminal force against public servants, said the police on Saturday (May 22).

The first case involved a 50-year-old man accused of using abusive language at police officers after he ignored advice to wear a mask.

The incident happened on May 12 at a coffee shop along Yishun Ring Road.

The man was said to be drunk. He was allegedly not wearing a mask and shouted as passers-by.

"When police officers arrived, the man was advised to wear a mask, but he purportedly disregarded police officers’ advice and continued to behave rowdily and hurled vulgarities at the officers," said the police.



The man was arrested for using abusive words against a public servant and for offences under the Liquor Control Act. He will also be investigated for breaching COVID-19 regulations.

In the second case, a 32-year-old man allegedly used criminal force against a safe distancing enforcement officer at Millenia Walk on May 14.

According to the police, three enforcement officers were on patrol at about 10.50pm when they came across patrons seated outside a restaurant and advised them on safe distancing measures.

The officers then entered the restaurant to make further checks.

One of the restaurant staff members allegedly approached an officer and snatched his pass, returning it only after taking photographs of it, said the police.



The 32-year-old man was later arrested for allegedly using criminal force against a public servant.

Investigations into both cases are ongoing, said the police.

Those found guilty of using abusive words against a public servant can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.

Anyone convicted of using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty can be jailed up to four years, fined, or both.

Those found not wearing a mask, or not wearing one properly outside their place of residence may face a fine of up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or both, if they are found to have breached COVID-19 control measures.

"Members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously," said the police.

"The police take a stern view of abusive and irresponsible behaviours relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures and offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

