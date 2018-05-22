Two men arrested after attempting to sail into Singapore illegally

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested after they tried to sail into Singapore illegally, the Police Coast Guard (PCG) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint statement on Tuesday (May 22).

At about 10.30pm on Monday, a wooden craft with the two men on board was detected heading towards Singapore in the waters south of Marina South Pier.

“Both land and sea resources were deployed immediately to apprehend the two men,” read the statement.

The two Indonesian men, aged 25 and 31, were intercepted close to midnight and arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore.

If found guilty of illegal entry, they face a jail term of up to six months and at least three strokes of the cane.

“Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security,” said senior assistant commissioner of police Hsu Sin Yun, commander of the coast guard.

“PCG will continue to work closely with other agencies and stakeholders to stamp out any unlawful attempts to enter Singapore."