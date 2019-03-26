Two men arrested after boat intercepted trying to enter Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old Bangladeshi man and a 46-year-old Malaysian boatman were arrested on Monday (Mar 25) after they were intercepted trying to enter Singapore illegally.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday that the duo’s unnumbered fibreglass boat was discovered at sea off Punggol Barat at around 7.40pm on Monday during a joint operation with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

After entering Singapore waters, the boat sped towards the shore of Punggol Barat, where a person was seen jumping off and swimming towards the shore. The boat then proceeded to leave the area.

Despite repeated warnings from the Police Coast Guard (PCG) to stop his vessel, the 46-year-old boatman failed to do so and was quickly intercepted and arrested. The 20-year-old Bangladeshi was later arrested at the fencing along the coastline of Punggol Barat.

The Bangladeshi man and a Malaysian boatman were spotted speeding towards the shore of Punggol Barat. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

The motorised boat and cash of RM3,734 (S$1,252) were seized, police said. According to preliminary investigations, the Malaysian boatman had picked up the Bangladeshi man from the shoreline of Johor Bahru.

Both men will be charged with illegal entry into Singapore. If found guilty, they could be jailed for up to six months and receive at least three strokes of the cane.

The boatman is also being investigated for engaging in the business or trade of conveying illegal immigrant to Singapore, which carries the penalty of at two to five years' imprisonment in addition to at least three strokes of the cane.

“PCG does not tolerate any illegal activities in the Singapore waters," said PCG Commander and Senior Assistant Commissioner Cheang Keng Keong.

“PCG will continue to work closely with other agencies to safeguard our waters and sea borders against crime and security threats, including unauthorised entry into and departure from Singapore.”