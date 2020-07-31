2 men arrested for dangerous driving after accident involving car, van along CTE

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested for dangerous driving after an accident took place along the Central Expressway (CTE), resulting in two people being taken to hospital, the police said in a news release on Friday (Jul 31).

The men, aged 30 and 41, were arrested by the Traffic Police on Thursday, a day after the authorities were alerted to the accident.

The authorities were alerted on Wednesday night at about 9pm to an accident that occurred along the CTE towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) after Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 involving a van and a car.

A video circulating online of the incident showed two cars weaving through traffic, cutting across multiple lanes.

A vehicle was later seen overturned in the bushes, with a woman sitting by the side of the road with blood on her forehead. Blood was seen on the road behind her as well.

The van driver and his passenger were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the police said.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the car involved in the accident was driving dangerously alongside another car along CTE prior to the accident,” said the police.

The two car drivers were arrested. Both men also had their vehicles impounded and their driving licences suspended with immediate effect.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The offence of dangerous driving carries a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both. Repeat offenders face a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

For causing hurt to another person while driving dangerously, an offender faces a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both. Subsequent offences carry a jail term of up to four years, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.

Errant drivers may also have their driving licence disqualified, the police said.