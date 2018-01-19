Two men arrested in fake gold cheating case

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases involving fake gold, the police said in a news release on Friday (Jan 19).

Preliminary investigations show that both men are believed to be involved in at least five similar cases, said the police.

The police received a report on Thursday that a man had attempted to pawn a gold bangle and a ring, both of which are believed to be fake, at a shop in Choa Chu Kang Street 62. Officers from Jurong Police Division responded to the case and arrested the 27-year-old.

After questioning the suspect, the police established that he had acted with the help of an accomplice. The accomplice was identified and a 42-year-old man was subsequently arrested along Choa Chu Kang North 6.

Both men will be charged in court on Saturday for conspiracy to commit cheating. If convicted, they may be jailed up to 10 years and fined.