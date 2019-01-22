Two men arrested for committing obscene acts in public

SINGAPORE: Two men were arrested on Monday (Jan 21) for their suspected involvement in separate cases of committing obscene acts in public.

The first incident happened last Monday. A 34-year-old man allegedly exposed himself to three female victims along Yishun Street 81, said the police in a news release.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in several other similar cases," the police added.

The second case involved a 27-year-old man.

On Jan 20, he allegedly performed an obscene act in front of a woman at Block 8 Upper Boon Keng Road.

The suspect was identified with the help of images from police cameras and he was arrested along Upper Boon Keng Road.

He is also believed to be involved in several other similar cases, said the police.

The two men will be charged in court on Wednesday. If convicted of committing an obscene act in a public place, they can be jailed for up to three months and fined.