Two men arrested over suspected hit-and-run incident in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE: Two men believed to have been involved in a traffic incident in Toa Payoh last week were arrested on Sunday (Feb 14) and Monday, police said.

The men, aged 27 and 34, are believed to be a passenger and the driver of a car that allegedly hit a pedestrian and crashed into the centre road divider railings along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh towards Lorong 2 Toa Payoh on Friday.

“On Feb 12, 2021 at about 11.55pm, two Traffic Police officers spotted a vehicle travelling at a fast speed along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi Airport, before Toa Payoh exit,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The traffic police officers signalled for the driver to stop but he did not comply and sped off towards Lorong 2 Toa Payoh, they added.

The driver subsequently lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the centre road divider railings. He and two passengers then fled on foot.

A video posted online, purportedly of the incident, showed what appeared to be three people running away from a black car that had rammed into the railings.

Officers chased after them and subsequently arrested a 32-year-old female passenger at the scene for suspected drug-related offences.

The identities of the remaining men were established through investigations by officers from the Tanglin Police Division and Traffic Police, police said.

The 27-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly consorting with persons carrying offensive weapons in public places and for suspected drug-related offences.

With the help of the Central Narcotics Bureau, the 34-year-old man was arrested the next day for allegedly carrying an offensive weapon in public places, suspected drug-related offences, dangerous driving causing grievous hurt and other traffic-related offences.

He will be charged in court on Tuesday. Investigations against the 27-year-old man and the 32-year-old woman are ongoing, police said.

If convicted of carrying offensive weapons in public places, he can be jailed for up to three years or caned. For consorting with persons carrying offensive weapons in public places, the 27-year-old faces the same punishment.

For dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, the suspect could be jailed between one and five years, and be disqualified from driving.

Those found guilty of consuming either controlled or specified drugs could be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000 or both.