Two men caught with live scorpions in tissue box at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean men were caught trying to smuggle 10 live black scorpions into Singapore at the Woodlands Checkpoint this week.

A "sharp-eyed" officer had detected the scorpions, which were stashed in a tissue box and placed on the dashboard of the Singapore-registered car, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Friday (Mar 29).

The vehicle was driven by a 42-year-old Singaporean man, who was accompanied by a 63-year-old Singaporean man.

Both men were travelling into Singapore, ICA said of the case on Tuesday.

The case has been referred to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority for investigations, ICA said.

The scorpions were handed over to the Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

“Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security. The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles to prevent smuggling attempts of undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives or other contrabands,” said ICA.