Two more men charged over Robertson Quay gatherings during COVID-19 circuit breaker

SINGAPORE: Another two men were charged in court on Tuesday (Jun 16) for meeting each other at Robertson Quay during the COVID-19 “circuit breaker” period when social gatherings were prohibited.

Alfred Jon Veloso Waring, 34, and Olagunju Daniel Olalekan Olasunkanmi, 30, both British citizens, are accused of meeting each other and other individuals who did not live in the same household to chat and drink near Limoncello restaurant at 95 Robertson Quay in the afternoon of May 16.



Advertisement

Advertisement

They were each charged with one count of breaching Regulation 6 of the COVID-19 regulations. They will return to court on Jul 7.

Both are represented by lawyer Shiever, who told reporters that his clients are Singapore permanent residents.



This comes after a previous hearing on Jun 2, when six men and one woman were charged in court with breaking the same regulation by meeting each other at Robertson Quay on the same day.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The seven are: Neil Gordon Buchan, a 30-year-old British national; Perry Scott Blair, a 37-year-old British citizen; Bao Nguyen Brown, a 40-year-old American; Jeffrey George Brown, a 52-year-old American; Michael Czerny, a 45-year-old Austrian national; James Titus Beatt, a 33-year-old British national and Joseph William Poynter, a 35-year-old British citizen.



They were charged for meeting one another without a reasonable excuse between 6pm and 6.44pm on May 16, either at Rosso Vino at 15 Merbau Road or TAP@Robertson Quay, a short walk away.



The incident drew attention when Facebook user Lectress Pat posted photos of people gathering at Robertson Quay on May 16.



A day after this, the Urban Redevelopment Authority issued a written direction to stop some restaurants in the area from selling takeaway alcohol.



The selling of takeaway alcohol had contributed to people gathering in the area, said Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli. Two days after the incident, he said the police had traced some people who were in the gatherings and the "non-Singaporeans" were under investigation.



On May 30, Mr Masagos announced that the seven would be charged for breaching safe-distancing measures at Robertson Quay on May 16.



"We take such breaches very seriously and will not hesitate to take action," he said.



For each charge of flouting COVID-19 regulations, the accused can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram