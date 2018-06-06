Two men charged for alleged role in China officials impersonation scams

SINGAPORE: Two Malaysian men were on Wednesday (Jun 6) charged in court for their alleged involvement in a series of China officials impersonation scams.

Poon Hong Kuan, a 17-year-old Singapore permanent resident and Chow Zhi Hong, 33, who is here on a social visit pass, are accused of receiving a total of S$100,000 in cash from another man on Jun 1.

Advertisement

The pair had reason to believe that the money was stolen property, according to court documents.

They were arrested on Monday after a police raid at Ubi Avenue 1 and cash amounting to S$590,000 was seized. It is the largest amount of cash seized in scam so far this year, said police.

In these scams, the victims were tricked into transferring or handing over money after they were made to believe that they were involved in a transnational money laundering crime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poon and Chow are believed to be involved in several cases.

If convicted, they could each be jailed for up to five years and fined.