Two men charged for supplying prohibited items to North Korea

SINGAPORE: Two men, a 58-year-old Singaporean and a 30-year-old North Korean, were charged on Thursday (Oct 18) for supplying prohibited luxury items to North Korea.



Their offences were in contravention of the United Nations (Sanctions – DPRK) Regulations 2010.



The police said three companies linked to the 58-year-old have also been charged in court for supplying prohibited luxury items to North Korea. The companies involved are SCN Singapore Pte Ltd (SCN), Laurich International Pte Ltd (Laurich) and Sindok Trading Pte Ltd (Sindok).



Investigations by the Commercial Affairs Department revealed that the Singaporean is believed to have abetted three companies to supply prohibited luxury items to North Korea on 43 occasions between Dec 27, 2010 and Nov 18, 2016.

These items include precious jewellery and watches with precious metals.



The North Korean man is believed to have abetted two companies to supply similar prohibited luxury items to North Korea on 14 occasions between Sep 17, 2014 and Jan 5, 2017.



The United Nations (Sanctions – DPRK) Regulations 2010 prohibits any person in Singapore or citizen of Singapore outside Singapore to supply, sell or transfer, directly or indirectly, any designated luxury item to any person in North Korea.



These regulations give effect to sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council on North Korea, to curb the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.



“Singapore takes its obligations under the United Nations Security Council Resolutions seriously and implements them fully and faithfully. We will not hesitate to take action against any individual or entity that breaches our laws and regulations,” the police said.

