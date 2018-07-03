Two men fined for pigeon feeding: AVA

SINGAPORE: Two men have been fined for feeding pigeons in two separate cases, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said in a statement on Tuesday (Jul 3).

In the first case, 62-year-old V Rajandran was fined S$400 on one count of pigeon feeding, which he did with bread crumbs at the void deck of Blk 145 at Potong Pasir Avenue 2 in February 2018.

In the second case, 68-year-old Abdul Aziz Saik Mohamed, was fined S$1,500 for five counts of pigeon feeding, with another six counts taken into consideration during sentencing.

Investigations showed Abdul Aziz had fed pigeons at a grass verge at Blk 825 at Woodlands Street 81 on multiple occasions between December 2017 and May 2018, despite previous warnings from AVA and a “No feeding” signboard nearby.

Both men were repeat offenders, with Rajandran and Abdul Aziz having been fined on four and two previous occasions respectively.

Pigeon feeding in a public place is an offence that carries a fine of up to S$500 under the Animals and Birds (Pigeons) Rules.

“The presence of feeders provides a regular source of food which may lead to pigeons congregating in the area. Feeding encourages pigeons to breed and results in an increase in their population,” AVA said.

“Pigeons dirty the environment with droppings, and leftover food from pigeon feeding may attract other pests, like rats, that carry diseases and pose a risk to public health,” AVA added.