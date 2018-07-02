Two men jailed for sex with same 13-year-old girl

SINGAPORE: Two men who had sex with the same 13-year-old girl on separate occasions were sentenced to jail on Monday (Jul 2).

Abdul Rashid Sapuan, 25, was sentenced to 15 months' jail while Rosidi Ayop Jr Flora, 21, received a sentence of 13 months.

Advertisement

The men do not know each other.

Rashid, who was a police national serviceman attached to the Special Operations Command, got to know the victim, then 13, via the messaging application WeChat in September 2016.

The pair started chatting about sex and sent each other nude photographs.

The victim, who cannot be named due to a gag order, asked Rashid if he wanted to have sex with her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They met at the girl's house at about 3pm on Sep 26, 2016, and had sex while the girl's mother was at work.

The teenager's godfather returned home and Rashid hid under the girl's bed until he had gone before leaving.

A month later, the girl's mother found conversations of a sexual nature between her daughter and some unknown men on the girl's handphone. She lodged a police report.

Among the conversations she saw on her daughter's phone were those the girl had with Rosidi.

Rosidi, who was working as a bellhop, got acquainted with the young girl in February 2016 on a mobile application called MeowChat.

They exchanged contact numbers and started communicating on WhatsApp.

According to court documents, the victim asked Rosidi if she could be his girlfriend. Rosidi replied that he already had a girlfriend.

Despite that, they talked about sex and subsequently made arrangements to have intercourse.

At about noon on Oct 7, 2016, Rosidi went to the victim's house when her mother was again at work.

They had sex and Rosidi left the victim's house before her mother returned home.

Deputy Public Prosecutor N K Anitha said a psychiatric evaluation showed that the victim has an IQ score of 87, within the low average range of intelligence.

A medical examination of the victim performed at the KK Women's and Children's Hospital after the police report was lodged showed that the victim had hymenal tears.

The case of a third man who also had sex with the victim will be heard in court later this month.

For sexual assault by penetration, both men could have been jailed for up to 20 years, fined, and caned.