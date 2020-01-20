Two men, woman arrested after robbery at Redhill

SINGAPORE: Two men and a woman were arrested after a man reported being robbed at Redhill, said police on Monday (Jan 20).



The police were notified by the victim at about 1.20am that he had been robbed by two unknown men at Block 78 Redhill Lane, and had S$1,200 stolen from him.

Through follow-up investigations and images from police cameras, officers from Clementi Police Division established the identities of the two men.

Another woman was also arrested on the same day, said police in the media release, without specifying how she was related to the case.

The suspects are aged between 30 and 60.

Both men will be charged on Tuesday with the offence of robbery with hurt with common intention.

Each faces the prospect of five to 20 years of jail, and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.