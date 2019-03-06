Two new polyclinics to start operations in Serangoon and Tengah by 2025

SINGAPORE: By 2025, two new polyclinics will be up and running in Serangoon and Tengah.

This, part of the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) plan to enlarge its polyclinic network and capacity, was announced by Senior Minister of State Lam Pin Min during the Committee of Supply debate on Wednesday (Mar 6).

Advertisement

MOH is looking to ramp up the number of polyclinics from the current 20 to about 30 to 32 by 2030.

It had previously announced six polyclinics to be completed by 2023 in Bukit Panjang, Eunos, Kallang, Sembawang, Khatib and Tampines North, and is finalising more locations that are targeted for completion by 2030.

“Primary care plays a crucial role as the foundation of our healthcare system. It enables good quality, comprehensive and continued care for Singaporeans near their homes,” said Dr Lam.

“We will continue to invest in our primary care to enhance facilities and provide more resources for our General Practitioner (GP) partners.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Lam also provided the House with updates about the Primary Care Network (PCN) scheme, which was launched last year as part of the Government’s strategy to transform primary care.

The scheme supports private GPs to form networks to share clinical and administrative resources, and provide more holistic care for patients with chronic diseases.

More than 300 GP clinics participated in the scheme and formed 10 PCNs last year, said Dr Lam. Collectively, they serve more than 70,000 patients.

“Through this scheme, patients with diabetes have enhanced accessibility to various ancillary services, such as eye and foot checks. To date, more than 5,000 patients with diabetes have benefited from this.”

This year, more than 450 GP clinics are participating in the scheme – a number that represents more than 40 per cent of Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) GP clinics.

To benefit more patients with chronic disease, MOH targets to have half of all CHAS GP clinics involved in the PCN scheme by 2020, said Dr Lam.