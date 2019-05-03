Two people arrested for evading road block, suspected drug offences

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman have been arrested after they evaded a road block along Bukit Batok Road on Thursday (May 2).

The incident happened at about 12.40am during a police road block in the direction of Jurong Town Hall Road, the police said in a news release on Friday.

The duo had stopped their car at a distance before the road block. When officers approached the car, the male driver drove off, beating red lights along the way.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division established their identities and the driver was subsequently arrested for evading a road block and suspected drug-related offences. His female passenger was arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

Investigations are ongoing.

"The police conduct road blocks to deter and detect crimes. Members of public are advised to cooperate with police officers when approached during road blocks," they said.

Any person found guilty of evading a road block may be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.