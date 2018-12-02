Two people arrested for allegedly stealing water pump from Chinatown aquarium shop

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a water pump from an aquarium shop in Chinatown on Saturday (Dec 1) evening.

The incident took place at Polyart Aquarium outlet in Chinatown at 4 Sago Lane.

Advertisement

The police said that they received a call for assistance at about 7.40pm on Saturday.

A 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were subsequently arrested for shop theft and drug-related offences, the police said.



Police cars near the Polyart Aquarium in Chinatown on Saturday (Dec 1) evening. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

It is understood that the pair had stolen a water pump valued at less than S$50, and that the owner of the shop had contacted the police. Drug-related items were found on the pair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police investigations are ongoing.

A Channel NewsAsia reader said there were at least six police officers present, with two police vehicles and an ambulance observed at the scene.