Two people arrested for allegedly stealing water pump from Chinatown aquarium shop

Singapore

Two people arrested for allegedly stealing water pump from Chinatown aquarium shop

Polyart Aquarium Chinatown incident
Police officers seen surrounding a man at the Polyart Aquarium in Chinatown on Saturday (Dec 1) evening. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a water pump from an aquarium shop in Chinatown on Saturday (Dec 1) evening.

The incident took place at Polyart Aquarium outlet in Chinatown at 4 Sago Lane.

The police said that they received a call for assistance at about 7.40pm on Saturday.

A 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were subsequently arrested for shop theft and drug-related offences, the police said.

PolyArt Aquarium Chinatown
Police cars near the Polyart Aquarium in Chinatown on Saturday (Dec 1) evening. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

It is understood that the pair had stolen a water pump valued at less than S$50, and that the owner of the shop had contacted the police. Drug-related items were found on the pair.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

A Channel NewsAsia reader said there were at least six police officers present, with two police vehicles and an ambulance observed at the scene.

Source: CNA/ic(aj)

Tagged Topics

Bookmark