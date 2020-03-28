Two police officers test positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Two police officers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Saturday (Mar 28).

One of them tested positive for the coronavirus on Mar 26 and is listed by the Ministry of Health as case 709. The other officer was diagnosed on Mar 27 and is referred to as case 731.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Case 709 visited a clinic on Mar 23 due to a fever and was given medical leave. He rested at home on Mar 24 and reported for training at his unit the next day, but left for home when he started to feel unwell again in the afternoon, said SPF in a statement.

He went to a polyclinic on Mar 26 and was subsequently confirmed to be infected. He is warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The authorities said the officer had been undergoing training at his unit since Mar 2 and had not been deployed for police duty since then. He was not involved in any COVID-19 operations.



Case 731 sought treatment at a clinic on Mar 21 after feeling feverish. He was given medical leave until Mar 24, but when the day came and he was still unwell, he went to another clinic and was given three days' medical leave.

When his fever did not subside on Mar 26, he went to Changi General Hospital, where he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and warded.

The officer last reported for work on Mar 20.

SPF said it is assisting MOH with contact tracing efforts and those identified as close contacts of the officers have been instructed to stay home, monitor their health and practise strict safe-distancing measures.

SPF has also put in place workforce segregation for the work unit of any officer who had interacted closely with the affected officers.

SPF said it is in touch with both the officers and their families to offer support and assistance.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram