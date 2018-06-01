Two senior civil servants to step down, including incoming SMRT CEO Neo Kian Hong

SINGAPORE: Two senior civil servants will retire in the coming months, announced the Public Service Division (PSD) on Friday (Jun 1).

Mr Neo Kian Hong, Permanent Secretary (Defence Development) at the Ministry of Defence, will retire on Aug 1, after 35 years of service in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Administrative Service.



Following his retirement from the civil service, Mr Neo, 54, is slated to replace SMRT's current chief Desmond Kuek on Aug 1.



In his current role, Mr Neo oversaw areas like defence research and technology, and defence manpower. He also implemented a framework to help the SAF with digital transformation to enhance war-fighting capabilities.

Ms Yeoh Chee Yan, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) will retire on Jul 1, after 33 years in the public service.

Under her leadership, the ministry embarked on new plans for sports, heritage and the arts. Ms Yeoh, 58, was also behind the coordination of major events like the SG50 celebrations and the hosting of the 28th SEA Games.

She will be replaced on the same day by Ms Tan Gee Keow, 42, who is currently the Deputy Secretary of the Strategy Group in the Prime Minister’s Office.



Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Mr Chan Chun Sing thanked both Mr Neo and Ms Yeoh for their "dedicated service".

"They have served with distinction in their careers, and I would like to express our appreciation to them for their leadership and outstanding contributions to the Public Service," Mr Chan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry, said.