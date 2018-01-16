Two Singapore Airbnb hosts to plead guilty to illegal home-sharing charges: Lawyer

SINGAPORE: Two Airbnb hosts charged in Singapore with unauthorised short-term letting of four apartments are expected to plead guilty next month, their lawyer Wong Soo Chih said on Tuesday (Jan 16).

The two men - Terence Tan En Wei and Yao Songliang - face four charges each under the country's Planning Act for renting out four units in a condominium for less than six months without permission from Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), according to court documents last month.

They are liable to a fine of up to S$200,000 per offence if found guilty.

Ms Wong said they are expected to be sentenced on Feb 27.

Singapore passed new rules last year giving officials the right to force their way into homes to check whether residents were renting them out illegally.

Airbnb said it has 8,700 listings in Singapore, where high population density and limited land area mean a majority of the 5.6 million people live in apartments.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Paul Tait)