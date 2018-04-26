Two suspects arrested for robbery in Geylang

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman suspected of robbing a man in Geylang has been arrested, said the police on Thursday (Apr 26).

The robbery happened on Wednesday at about 4.30pm along Geylang Lorong 4.

The suspects allegedly demanded that the victim hand over his money and assaulted him. They made away with a mobile phone and more than S$400 in cash, said the police.

The two suspects were arrested along Kranji Road and the victim’s mobile phone was recovered.

They will be charged on Friday with robbery with hurt. If convicted, they may be sentenced to a jail term of between five and 20 years. The male suspect is also liable to be caned if found guilty.

