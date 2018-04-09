Two teenagers arrested for housebreaking and theft in Tampines

SINGAPORE: Two youths, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested in a case of housebreaking and theft by night at a coffee shop along Tampines Street 11, according to a police news release on Monday (Apr 9).



The police received a report on Saturday morning that a coffee shop had been broken into and cash of S$400 was missing.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, while the younger suspect was arrested along Simei Avenue on Monday.



The 17-year-old will be charged in court on Tuesday with housebreaking and theft by night and if found guilty, could face jail of between two and 14 years and can also be fined.



Investigations against the younger suspect are ongoing.



All property owners were advised by the police to secure their doors and windows with good-quality grilles and padlocks, to refrain from keeping large amounts of money unattended, and to install alarms and CCTV cameras.



