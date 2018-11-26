2-year-old boy in hospital after fall from 11th floor of Sengkang HDB block

SINGAPORE: A two-year-old boy has been hospitalised after falling from the 11th floor of an HDB block in Sengkang on Sunday morning (Nov 25).

He is believed to be in stable condition.

Advertisement

The police said they were alerted to a case of fall from height at 182A Rivervale Crescent at 10am on Sunday, adding that the toddler was conscious when taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

A video of the incident posted on Facebook showed a crowd at the scene. A few people were seen crouching around the boy, who could be heard crying.

Police investigations are ongoing.