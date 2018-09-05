Singaporeans should defer travel to Osaka in aftermath of Typhoon Jebi: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans should defer non-essential travel to Osaka given the situation there in the wake of Typhoon Jebi, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday (Sep 5).

Osaka's Kansai International Airport remains closed as it is flooded, and more than a million homes are without power. The most powerful storm to hit Japan in 25 years killed at least 11 people and injured hundreds more.

Advertisement

The Singapore Government extends its heartfelt condolences to Japan and the families of typhoon casualties, said MFA.

"Singaporeans in the affected areas are advised to take all necessary precautions for their personal safety, monitor the local news closely and heed the instructions of the local authorities," said MFA.

It added that Singaporeans whose flights have been affected should also check with the airlines or their tour operators for up-to-date flight schedules.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They may also wish to consider alternative transport arrangements, including flights out of nearby airports such as Kobe Airport.

It may be several days before the international airport in Osaka can reopen, reported Japanese media.

Those who need consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Tokyo at +81-90-32084122 or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 24-hour duty office at +65 6379 8800/8855.

