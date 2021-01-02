940,000 HDB households to receive GST voucher rebate for utilities bills this month

SINGAPORE: A total of 940,000 Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive the next instalment of the GST Voucher U-Save rebate this month, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Saturday (Jan 2).

Of these households, about 155,000 larger families with five or more members will receive 2.5 times their regular U-Save rebates in the 2020 financial year, said MOF in a press release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is the fourth U-Save payment for the financial year, with the first three payments made in April, July and October.

In total, all Singaporean HDB households will receive double their regular U-Save rebates this financial year, said MOF.

Typically, households in 1- and 2-room HDB flats receive annual U-Save rebates that work out to about three to four months of their utilities bills.

Together with the U-Save Special Payment given earlier this year, these households will receive rebates equivalent to at least six to eight months of their utilities bills, said MOF.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Households in 3- and 4-room HDB flats normally receive support equivalent to about one to two months of utilities bills. They will now get support that is equivalent to at least two to four months of their bills.

Details of the regular GST U-Save voucher and the special payment. (Image: Ministry of Finance)

“I hope the higher payouts can better defray household expenses and will bring some cheer to families as we look forward to a new year,” Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The permanent GST Voucher scheme was introduced in 2012 to help lower- and middle-income households offset part of their utilities bill and lower their household expenses.

Advertisement

The voucher comprises three components - Cash, MediSave and U-Save.

The regular U-Save rebates are disbursed every three months. The additional rebates are part of the Government's Care and Support Package announced as part of Budget 2020.

In all, the Government will disburse S$630 million of U-Save rebates this financial year.