930,000 HDB households to receive GST voucher rebate in April

SINGAPORE: About 930,000 Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive the next instalment of the GST Voucher – Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate in April, the Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday (Apr 2).



The rebate, which is part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme, is distributed every three months. It helps HDB households offset part of their utilities bills and lowers their household expenses, the ministry said.



Advertisement

U-Save rebates amounting to S$300 million are expected to be given out this year.



Eligible households will each receive a rebate of up to S$100 in April, depending on their HDB flat type.



The annual rebates are equivalent to three to four months of utilities bills for those living in one- and two-room HDB flats, the ministry said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“Those living in three- and four-room HDB flats receive support equivalent to about one to two months of their utilities bills,” it said.