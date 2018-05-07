Uber app 'mistakenly' turned off earlier than scheduled

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing company Uber has apologised after its app was turned off early on Monday (May 7) - ahead of the scheduled shutdown at the end of the day.

In a message to users, Uber said: "The Uber app was mistakenly made unavailable earlier today, but it has been turned back on."

The company added that the app will be available through the end of Monday in accordance with directions from the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS).

The competition watchdog introduced several interim measures last month amid investigations into ride-hailing giant Grab's acquisition of Uber.

The release also stated that Uber had to make its app available in Singapore until May 7 instead of the previously stipulated Apr 15 “to allow a smoother transition time for riders and drivers”.

