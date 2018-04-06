Uber app to stay online till Apr 15 while competition commission looks into proposed interim measures

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing app Uber will remain online in Singapore until Apr 15 while the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) reviews proposed alternative interim measures, CCCS said on Friday (Apr 6) in a media release.

CCCS said in the media release that it received written representations from Grab and Uber on Apr 4, after CCCS issued proposed interim measures directions (IMD) on Mar 30.

The proposed IMD was issued after CCCS commenced investigations into the Grab-Uber merger, which CCCS had not been informed of, the commision noted.



"The proposed IMD sought to preserve and/or restore competition and market conditions in relation to chauffeured personal point-to-point transport passenger and booking services in Singapore, while CCCS carries out its investigation," CCCS said.



Both Grab and Uber have proposed a set of alternative interim measures in their written representations to address CCCS's concerns. Grab made further submissions to CCCS on Apr 6 following clarifications by CCCS, the commission added.

Uber had been set to cease operations in Southeast Asia and move its services to Grab's platform by Apr 8.



