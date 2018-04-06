Uber app to stay online till Apr 15 while competition commission looks into proposed interim measures

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing app Uber will remain online in Singapore until Apr 15 while the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) reviews proposed alternative interim measures, CCCS said on Friday (Apr 6) in a media release.

CCCS said that it received written representations from Grab and Uber on Apr 4, after CCCS issued proposed interim measures directions (IMD) on Mar 30.

The proposed IMD was issued after CCCS commenced investigations into the Grab-Uber merger, which CCCS had not been informed of, the commission noted.



"The proposed IMD sought to preserve and/or restore competition and market conditions in relation to chauffeured personal point-to-point transport passenger and booking services in Singapore, while CCCS carries out its investigation," CCCS said.



Both Grab and Uber have proposed a set of alternative interim measures in their written representations to address CCCS's concerns. Grab made further submissions to CCCS on Apr 6 following clarifications by CCCS, the commission added.

In a statement, Grab said it is continuing to engage closely with the CCCS and that the company has had "productive discussions" on alternative proposals which "more appropriately address the CCCS' objectives during this interim period".



"We hope the CCCS will complete its review in an expeditious manner, so that we can continue competing with incumbent transport companies and with new entrants," the Grab spokesperson said.



In the meantime, Grab added that its ride-hailing app will operate as per normal and that the extension will also give Uber drivers more time to sign up for alternative platforms.

Responding to a query from Channel NewsAsia, Grab said the extension of the Uber app is specific to Singapore, based on its discussions with the CCCS.

Uber had been set to cease operations in Southeast Asia and move its services to Grab's platform by Apr 8.

