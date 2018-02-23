Uber Eats driver investigated over case of missing parcel

SINGAPORE: An Uber Eats delivery man is being investigated for allegedly stealing a condominium resident's parcel.

The incident happened at Dunearn Suites condominium along Dunearn Road and police confirmed that a report was lodged on Tuesday (Feb 20).



CCTV footage circulating online shows a man in a grey T-shirt loitering at the corridor near the lift. He later enters the lift with a white parcel concealed under his right arm.

According to a spokesperson for Uber Eats, the incident is "unacceptable" and violates the company's community guidelines.

"We are currently looking into this incident and stand ready to support the relevant authorities in their investigations,” said the spokesperson.



Police investigations are ongoing.



