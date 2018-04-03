Uber fares surge islandwide following Grab app outage

SINGAPORE: Uber fares surged islandwide on Tuesday evening (Apr 3), following the outage of rival Grab’s ride-hailing app.

Grab saw server issues that affected customers in several Southeast Asian countries.

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia, a private hire car driver who did not wish to be identified said that Uber fares spiked to twice the usual fare amount in areas such as Singapore's central business district.

The man, who drives for both Uber and Grab, said the Grab drivers' app and passenger app had been unresponsive since 8pm.

“That’s why I have to do both Uber and Grab - for survival and putting food on the table for my family,” he said.

Images of Uber’s driver app showed that the Pasir Panjang area saw the largest surge, with surges reaching 2.2 times the regular fare.

According to the Uber website, fares may increase when there is high demand for rides, "to make sure those who need a ride can get one".



Tuesday evening's outage came less than a week before Apr 8, when Grab takes over Uber's Southeast Asia operations and assets.

